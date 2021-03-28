PUBG Mobile: PMPL North America Super weekend 1 Day 2 overall standings

The second day of the first Super weekend of the PMPL: North America Season 1 has concluded, with Xset maintaining their lead on the overall table.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League S1 for the North American region started on March 23rd and will continue until April 18th. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $150,000.

At the end of Day 4, Xset has 71 kills and 147 points, while 19Esports is in second place with 65 kills and 125 points.

Ghost Gaming secured third place with 59 frags and 117 points. Fan favorites Lazarus slipped to fourth place with 99 points.

Ghost Spec

Ghost Gaming Spec bagged the MVP title for the day with an average damage of 495 and an average kill of 2.8.

PMPL S1 NA superweekend 1 standings

PMPL North America Season 1 super weekend day 2 overall standings

The first match, played on the Erangel map, was won by 19Esports with 10 kills. Ghost Gaming finished second with 10 frags, while Mezexis Esports played passively to finish third with one frag.

PMPL North America Season 1 super weekend 1 day 2 overall standings

Advertisement

Syndicate came out on top in the second match, on Miramar, with 12 kills. The Unannamed secured the second spot with seven kills, while 19Esports made an early exit but managed to take out six enemies.

Xset won the third match, which was played in Sanhok, with nine kills. 19 Esports and Ghost Gaming followed close behind with six and four kills, respectively.

That will mark the second chicken dinner for @Lazarus during the Super Weekend and are only one of two teams to do it so far! 🍗#PMPL2021 #PMPLS3



📺 https://t.co/rgegn5Y4Lg

📺 https://t.co/YT3MB7axIR

📺 https://t.co/6ZZyscpgr1 pic.twitter.com/XKYdqLnQQv — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) March 28, 2021

The fourth match, on the Miramar map, was claimed by The Lazarus with 11 kills. Ghost Gaming clinched second position with six frags, followed by The Unnamed with eight frags.

Nova Esports made an early exit but managed to take out seven enemies.

Advertisement

The fifth and final match of the day played in Erangel was once again won by Xset with 11 frags.

Ghost Gaming and 19Esports had podium finishes with 14 and seven kills, respectively.

Top 5 kill leaders From PMPL NA super weekend day 2

Super weekend Day 3 schedule

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

Match 3: Sanhok

Match 4: Miramar

Match 5: Erangel