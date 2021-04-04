PUBG Mobile: PMPL North America Super Weekend 2 Day 2 overall standings

The second day of the second super-weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): North America Season 1 came to an end today.

After an exciting day's play, fan-favorite Ghost Gaming extended their lead in the points table with a total of 154 kills and 322 points.

Following them in second place was the Nova Esports with 100 kills and 269 points. 19Esports is in third place with 259 points, while Xset slipped to the fourth spot at the end of the day with 256 points.

PMPL North America Super Weekend 2 Day 2 overall standings

PMPL North America Season 1 super weekend overall standings after week 2 day 2

The second day of the second super-weekend started with Ghost Gaming clinching the first and second matches played in Erangel and Miramar with 14 and nine kills.

Nova Esports claimed second place in both matches with five and six kills. They were followed by 19 Esports, who grabbed seven and eight frags, respectively.

The Panthers claimed the third match played in Sanhok with 13 frags. 19 Esports once again showed their consistency and claimed eight kills.

Nova Esports emerged victorious in the fourth match of Miramar with seven frags. However, The Unnamed topped the overall points table with 12 frags. Xset claimed eight frags in the match.

The fifth and final match of the day was again played on Erangel. Enigma Fan Club secured the chicken dinner for this match with 10 kills to their name.

Following them in second place was Passion Fruit Esports with seven kills, while Xset finished third, adding five kills to their tally.

Top 5 MVP List

In the list of top five 'MVP of the Day,' Koops from Enigma Fan Club leads with an average kill of three and average damage of 539. Following him in second and third place are Spec and Batman from Ghost Gaming and Mezexis Esports NA with an average kill of 2.4 each.

With one day remaining in the second super weekend, it will be interesting to see whether any team can challenge Ghost Gaming or they will able to hold their position and maintain their dominance over the League Stage.