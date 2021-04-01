PUBG Mobile: PMPL North America Week 2 Day 2 overall standings

The qualification round for the second week of the PMPL Season 1 North America concluded today.

The top sixteen teams from Week 2 Day 2 have qualified for the second Super Weekend, while the bottom four have been relegated to Week 3.

PMPL S1 NA Week 2 Day 2 standings

PMPL North America Season 1 week 2 day 2 overall standings

The first and third matches, which were played on the Sanhok map, were won by Enigma Fan Club. They registered 6 and 11 eliminations, respectively.

In the first match, Nova Esports secured second place with 9 frags, while Lazarus finished in third place with 4 kills.

PMPL North America Season 1 week 2 day 2 overall standings

Passionfruit Esports secured a second-place finish in the second match with 9 frags, while Ghost Gaming followed close behind with 5 kills.

PMPL North America Season 1 week 2 day 2 overall standings

Nova Esports claimed the second and fourth matches, which were played on the Miramar map.

Advertisement

Just Causing Reality and The Unnamed secured 13 and 5 frags in the second match, respectively. Meanwhile, Lazarus and Pro Era secured second and third place in the fourth match with 7 frags each.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by Ghost Gaming with 9 frags. They were closely followed by 19 Esports with 7 kills. Mezexis Esports NA secured third place with 4 frags.

At the end of Week 2 Day 2, Nova Esports sit at the top of the standings with 42 kills and 99 points. They are followed by Passion Fruit Esports and Ghost Gaming with 88 and 80 points, respectively.

Advertisement

Map Results

Rinnn from Nova Esports bagged the MVP of the Day award with 455 average damage and 3.25 average kills.

Syndicate, Pro Era, Helping Quit Addiction and Dior Esports are the four teams that didn't qualify for the second Super Weekend.