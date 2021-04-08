PUBG Mobile: PMPL North America Week 3 Day 2 overall standings

The second day of the final week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 1 North America concluded today. The top 16 teams at the end of the day have qualified for Super Weekend 3.

Mezexis Esports NA leads the overall points table at the end of Day 2, with 40 kills and 95 points. The Unnamed sit in second place with 33 kill points and 87 points, while Helping Quit Addiction is in third place with 31 kill points and 84 points.

Fan-favorites Lazarus and Ghost Gaming are in fourth and fifth place, with 74 and 72 points, respectively.

Aphelion Esports, 19Esports, Pro Era, and The Hitlist failed to qualify for the final Super Weekend. Pro Era became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament.

PMPL S1 NA Week 3 Day 2 overall standings

PMPL North America Season 1 Week 3 League Play overall standings

The first match, played in Erangel, was won by Mezexis Esports NA with seven eliminations. Just Causing Reality finished in second place with seven frags, while Xset finished in third place with eight kills.

Xset claimed the second match in Sanhok with five eliminations. Ghost Gaming followed with 14 kill points, while The Unnamed bagged third place with eight frags.

Dior Esports clinched the third match, which was once again played in Erangel, with six eliminations. Syndicate secured second place with 15 frags, while The Unnamed came third with four kills.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, saw Lazarus reign supreme with four frags. Mezexis Esports NA claimed second place, with four frags. Meanwhile, Enigma Fan Club came third, with six kills.

Helping Quit Addiction won the fifth and final match of the day, with 14 frags. They were followed by We Support Farmers with five kills. Syndicate secured the third spot with seven frags.

