PUBG Mobile: PMPL S1 NA Week 2 Day 1 overall standings

The second week of the first season of the PMPL S1 NA started today. The league stages will go on for three weeks, till April 11th, while the finals will be held over three days, i.e., April 16th to April 18th.

The first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League North America boasts a massive prize pool of 150k USD.

PMPL S1 NA Week 2 Day 1 standings

PMPL S1 NA Week 2 Day 1 overall standings (top eight)

The first match, played in Miramar, was won by Xset with ten eliminations. Aphelion Esports followed in second place with 12 frags, while We Support Farmers finished in third place with two kills.

PMPL S1 NA Week 2 Day 1 overall standings (bottom eight)

LEVELX claimed the second match in Sanhok with nine eliminations, followed by Passion Fruit Esports and Nova Esports, with eight and four frags, respectively.

PMPL S1 NA Week 2 Day 1 overall standings (last four)

Pittsburgh Knights clinched the third match, again played in Miramar, with nine eliminations, followed by Ghost Gaming and Passion Fruit Esports, with nine and four kills.

Advertisement

The fourth match, on Sanhok, saw Xset once again reign supreme with six frags. The Panthers and Pittsburgh Knight secured second and third places, respectively.

Mezexis Esports NA was eliminated early but still managed to get nine kill points.

The Hitlist notched the fifth and final match of the day with 17 frags, followed by We support Framers with six kills.

Advertisement

Map results for the day

At the end of Day 1 of the second week, Xset leads the overall points table with 20 kills and 50 points. Pittsburgh Knights sit in second place with 19 kill points and 47 points, while Passion Fruit Esports is in third place with 18 kill points and 46 points.

Fan favorites Ghost Gaming and Lazrus are in ninth and fourteenth place, respectively. Kingeh from Aphelion bagged the MVP for the day award with 403 average damage and three average kills.