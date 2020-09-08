PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Americas date announced

The second season of PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO), a semi-pro tournament, concluded on the 30th of August, for North America, Brazil and LATAM regions. The top four teams from each of these regions progressed to the upcoming PMPL Season 2.

The schedule for the next stage, PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas Season 2, is out and the tournament will commence from the 22nd of September. It will be a month-long affair, just like PMPL Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, etc.

The matches will start at 4 PM Pacific Time (4:30 AM Indian Standard time). The announcement was made on PUBG Mobile Esports' Instagram account.

We are excited to announce the PUBG MOBILE Pro League Americas season starting on September 22nd, 4 pm PDT! #PMPL



Mark those calendars and watch the action unfold with your favourite teams on:

📺https://t.co/rPsG1SfTS0

📺https://t.co/rG8vFSKypf

📺https://t.co/DhRawg1V5F pic.twitter.com/lA4BNtZb3R — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) September 8, 2020

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas Format:

Twenty four top teams from the three regions (North America, Latam, and Brazil) will participate in the PMPL S2 Americas. Teams that were ranked 1 to 12 during PMPL Season 1 have been directly invited to PMPL S2 Americas. The other 12 teams have qualified through their region's PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split.

Top teams from the tournament will progress to PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020, which is scheduled to take place in late November.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas invited teams

Loops Esports ( Brazil) Nova Esports (North America) B4 Esports (Brazil) Cloud 9 (North America) Wildcard Gaming (North America) Team Queso (LATAM) Tempo Storm (North America) Pittsburgh Knights (North America) Tribe Gaming (North America) XSet Gaming (North America) Cream Real Betis SA (LATAM) A7 Esports (LATAM)

The teams that have qualified for PMPL S2 Americas from PMCO North America are:

Execute Esports ( PMCO Champions) Defeaters Quest The Unnamed

The four teams from PMCO LATAM that have progressed to PMPL S2 Americas are:

Team SOGC( PMCO Champions) Mezexis Esports Klaze Esports Meta Gaming

The four teams from PMCO Brazil that have advanced to PMPL S2 Americas are:

Ace1 (PMCO Champions) Brazilian Rampage Influence Rage Bonde Da Madruga

The developers of PUBG Mobile have also announced a tweak to the point system. The changes will be applicable from the upcoming PMPL Season 2.