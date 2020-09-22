PUBG Mobile: PMPL S2 Americas groups and schedule announced 

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas Season 2 is beginning from today, i.e., the 22nd of September. The tournament will go on for 20 days and features a massive prize pool of 200,000 USD.

The matches will start at 4 PM Pacific Time (4:30 AM IST).

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas format

Twenty four top teams from the three American regions (North America, Latam, and Brazil) will participate in the PMPL S2 Americas. Teams that were ranked 1 to 12 during PMPL Season 1 have been directly invited to the PMPL S2 Americas. The other 12 teams have qualified through their region's PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split.

The top three teams from the tournament will progress to PUBG Mobile Global Championship League 2020, which is scheduled to take place in November.

The PUBG MOBILE Pro Leagues Americas Season 2 is kicking off today! Here are your 24 teams split into 3 groups. #PMPL



Watch the action live, 22nd Sept. at 4 pm PDT:



📺https://t.co/R9qUlcSQZH

📺https://t.co/rPsG1SfTS0

📺https://t.co/rG8vFSKypf pic.twitter.com/BBVgyohjok — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) September 22, 2020

PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas invited teams

Loops Esports ( Brazil) Nova Esports (North America) B4 Esports (Brazil) Cloud 9 (North America) Wildcard Gaming (North America) Team Queso (LATAM) Tempo Storm (North America) Pittsburgh Knights (North America) Tribe Gaming (North America) XSet Gaming (North America) Cream Real Betis SA (LATAM) A7 Esports (LATAM)

The teams that have qualified for PMPL S2 Americas from PMCO North America are:

Execute Esports ( PMCO Champions) Defeaters Quest The Unnamed

The four teams from PMCO LATAM that have progressed to PMPL S2 Americas are:

Team SOGC( PMCO Champions) Mezexis Esports Klaze Esports Meta Gaming

The four teams from PMCO Brazil that have advanced to PMPL S2 Americas are:

Ace1 (PMCO Champions) Brazilian Rampage Influence Rage Bonde Da Madruga

Excited for you all to meet the talents of the PUBG MOBILE Pro League Americas Season 2! Your host @JKaplan will be opening the season while we have @The7WG & @GlitterXplosion on the analyst desk. Our colourful casters @mustachedave, @cammmyd, @InVerumGaming & @hotjukes #PMPL pic.twitter.com/ibnPgNVU6O — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) September 21, 2020

About PUBG Mobile Global Championship:

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 is one of the most coveted PUBG Mobile tournaments in the world.

It is expected to start after the conclusion of the Peacekeeper Elite Championship, which is scheduled in mid-November. As of now, 13 slots have been confirmed by the officials.

The top three teams from PMPL Americas S2 and EMEA League Finals will qualify for the PMGC.