The third day of Season 2 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Malaysia and Singapore, i.e., the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG, concluded with Yoodo Gank topping the points table with 55 kills and 118 points. The group stages are scheduled until 13th September.

The finals of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG are scheduled from 25th September to 27th September, where the top 16 teams will battle to win the large prize pool and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals. The PMPL Season 2 MY/SG features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG overall standings after Day 3

Day 3 started with Groups A and C battling, and the event started with the show match in Erangel, where Tara Asasino won the match.

The league matches started with Miramar, and Team SMG clinched the win with a whooping 24 kills. Team Bosskurr came second with six kills and is currently in third position overall with 43 kills and 92 points.

The second match of Erangel was won by Dingoz MZ with four kills, while Geek Fam were second with 12 kills. The latter is second overall with 42 kills and 95 points.

The third match in Vikendi was won by J8 with 14 kills, as the team also topped the Day 3 tally with 51 points in four matches. J8 is 10th in the overall table.

The final match of Sanhok was won by EZZY LX with 18 kills, as they gathered 45 points on Day 3 to finish in 12th spot in the overall points table of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG.

Fan favourites Team Secret in fourth spot with 41 points and 88 points.

Day 4 (weekend) schedule of PMPL Season 2 MY/SG