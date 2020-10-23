PUBG Mobile: PMPL SEA Grand Finals day 1 overall standings

The PMPL SEA Finals Season 2 (South East Asia) kicked off today. Aerowolf LIMAX lead the points table at the end of Day-1 with a total of 34 kills and 84 points to their name. Following them closely were Geek Fam with 27 kills and 66 points. Bigetron RA grabbed the third position with 31 kills and 59 points to round off the Top 3.

The finals started on 23rd October and will go on until 25th October 2020. The Top 4 teams from the tournament will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship(PMGC) Season 0. BTR RA have already been invited to the PMGC.

PMPL SEA Finals season 2 Day 1 schedule

The day started off with two showmatches, in which all 64 players competed in the Sanhok map. The first match was won by Draxx of Yoodo Gank with five kills, and the second match was taken by Fredo of Yodoo Gank with four kills.

PMPL SEA Grand Finals day 1 overall standings

Yoodo Gank claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Erangel, with eight kills, while Iconic PH finished behind them in second place with thirteen kills. They were followed by Aerowolf LIMAX at third place with six kills.

The second match, played on Erangel, was claimed by Team SMG with eight kills, while Team Secret finished behind them in second place with eight kills as well. Geek Fam finished this match in the third spot with four kills.

.

The third match, played on Miramar was won by Bigetron RA thanks to 12 kills, as the result helped them climb into second place. The fourth match however, was won by Team Secret, who managed to pick up just four kills.

The fifth and final game of the day, played on Vikendi, was notched up by RRQ Athena with nine kills, while Geek Fam finished behind them in second place with eleven kills. They were followed by Aerowolf LIMAX at third place once again, courtesy of their six kills