PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 Arabia Super weekend 1 Day 1 overall standings

The first day of the first Super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 1 Arabia (PMPL S1 Arabia) has concluded.

The top sixteen qualified teams from the week's play battled it out over five matches. Unfortunately, Indian representative Galaxy Racer couldn't qualify for the first Super weekend.

At the end of the Super weekend 1 Day 1, Falcons Esports leads the points table with 34 kills and 83 points, followed by Alpha Legends with 32 kills and 78 points. Nasr Esports sits in third place with 30 kills and 61 points.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Super weekend 1 Day 1 overall standings

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Super weekend 1 Day 1 overall standings (top eight)

The third day of the first week of the PUBG Mobile tournament began with Falcons Esports winning the first match on the classic map of Erangel with seven kills. They were followed by Rico Infinity with nine eliminations and Gunz Esports with eight kills.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Super weekend 1 Day 1 overall standings (bottom eight)

Alpha Legends claimed the second match of the day, played on the desert map of Miramar, with eight kills. Falcons Esports and Ikurd came in second and third places with six frags each.

Raad won the third match on Sanhok with 11 kills, and Gunz Esports followed them with six eliminations. Alpha Legends claimed eight frags in the game.

The fourth match, again on Miramar, was won by Nasr Esports with 12 kills. With their passive gameplay, Alpha Legends and Arab GSG survived until the last, notching just four and one elimination, respectively.

The fifth and final match, played on Erangel, was again won by the Falcons with a whopping 18 kills. Alpha Legends, with their consistent gameplay, secured second place with eight eliminations.

With ten matches left in Super weekend 1, it will be interesting to see if Falcons can continue their aggressive gameplay or if they will face stiff competition from the bottom-ranked teams.