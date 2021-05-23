PUBG Mobile PMPL Season 1: Arabia Super Weekend 1 overall standings

The third and final day of the first super weekend of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Arabia Season 1 concluded today. Only the points accumulated during Super Weekends will be counted in the overall league standings.

At the end of the first super weekend, Falcon Esports maintained their pole position on the points table with 196 points and 81 kills. Following them, in second place, was Zombies Esports, who gained three places and had 166 points and 95 kills.

Gunz Esports slipped to third place with 75 kills and 164 points. Pakistani star Rehmaan's Alpha Legends are sitting in fourth place with 151 points.

PMPL Season 1: Team rankings after Arabia Super Weekend 1

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Super weekend one overall standings

The third day started with Sudor Esports winning the first match played on Erangel with 10 kills. Zombies Esports finished second in this match with 10 kills to their name, followed by Falcons Esports at third place with seven kills.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Super weekend one overall standings

The second match was played on Miramar and was won by Raad with 13 kills, followed by Falcons Esports with five eliminations. Real Tiger9 secured third place with seven eliminations.

Gunz Esports claimed the third match of the day, playing on Sanhok with seven frags. However, Zombies Esports topped the points table with a whopping 15 kills, followed by Sudor Esports with five kills.

The fourth match of the day was also played on Miramar and won by Hotline Esports with seven kills. Alpha Legends and Flare Loyal finished second and third in this match with nine and six kills.

The fifth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by Flare Loyal Team with a whopping 17 kills to their name. They were followed by Falcons Esports and Sudor Esports with 10 and five kills.

With the end of the first super weekend, one-third of the league stages is also finished. Indian representative Galaxy Racer will return in the second week to compete for the second super weekend qualification slot.