PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 Arabia week 3 day 2 overall standings

The second day of the second week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Arabia Season 1 2021 came to an end today.

After an exhilarating day of action, in which the 19 competing teams battled for the 16 spots in the final super weekend, Falcons Esports emerged at the top of the table with 116 points and 54 kills.

Following them in second place was RTG Esports with 115 points and 59 kills. The third place at the end of the day went to Gunz Esports, as they secured 86 points and 40 kills.

The top 16 teams also qualified for the PMPL Super Weekend 3. The list of qualified teams is as follows.

1.) Falcons Esports

2.) RTG Esports

3.) Gunz Esports

4.) Alpha Legends

5.) Scytes Esports

6.) Fate Esports

7.) Hotline Esports

8.) The Snipers

9.) Rico Infinity Team

10.) iKurd Esports

11.) ARAB GSG

12.) Galaxy Racer

13.) RAAD Esports

14.) Yalla Esports

15.) NASR Esports

16.) Reak Tiger9

PMPL Season 1 Arabia weekdays 3 overall standings:

PMPL Season 1 Arabia weekdays 3 overall standings

Unfortunately, Sudor Esports, Flare Royal Team, and Fanatic Zombies failed to qualify for the final super weekend. Among these teams, Fanatic Zombies are out of contention for the finals, as the team could only qualify for a single super weekend. The fate of the Flare Royal Team also hangs in the balance as they are currently in 15th place with no chance of increasing their points tally.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia weekdays 3 overall standings

The final day started with the first match being played on Erangel. The win in this match was secured by Gunz Esports with six kills to their name. Following them in second place were The Snipers, who claimed a total of five kills. Real Tiger9 secured third place in this match with two frags.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia weekdays 3 overall standings

The second and third matches of the day, played on maps Sanhok and Erangel, were both won by Scytes Esports, as the team slowly but surely seemed to gain some much-needed momentum in the tournament. The team secured the chicken dinner in these matches with five and nine kills to their name respectively.

The fourth match of the day, played on Sanhok, was won by Falcons Esports with eight kills, as the team looked to steady their ship after failing to qualify for the second super weekend. Following them in second place was Fate Esports, who secured seven kills. The third place in this match went to Alpha Legends, who secured 12 kills.

The fifth and final match of the day was played on Erangel. The chicken dinner in this match was claimed by Rico Infinity Team with 12 kills. Hotline Esports stood second in this match with six kills, followed by Falcons Esports in third place with eight kills.

With the third set of weekdays now over, the qualified teams will be looking forward to the final super weekend. The teams will have to fight hard and gain maximum points in the final super weekend to increase their chances of PMPL finals qualification.