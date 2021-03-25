PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 North America Week 1 Day 2 overall standings

The second day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America Season 1 has concluded, with the top sixteen teams moving to the first Super Weekend.

The PMPL NA League Stage tournament follows the same format as the 2020 World League and boasts a massive prize pool of 150K USD.

At the end of Day 2, Nova Esports leads the overall points table with 54 kills and 105 points. Ghost Gaming sits in second place with 98 points. The Unnamed occupies third place with 96 points.

PMPL North America S1 Week 1 Day 2 standings

The first match, which was played on the Miramar map, was won by Xset, who had nine kills. Just Causing Reality finished second with eight frags, while The Unnamed finished third with five frags.

LevelX won the second match, which was played on the Erangel map, with 10 kills. Ghost Gaming secured the second spot with 10 kills. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Knights made an early exit but managed to take out nine enemies.

Pittsburgh Knights won the third match, which was once again played in Miramar, with fourteen kills. Ghost Gaming and The Hitlist followed close behind with eight and six kills, respectively.

The fourth match, which was played on the Erangel map, was once again won by Pittsburgh Knights with eleven kills. Pro Era claimed the second position with 9 frags.

The Panthers won the fifth and final match of the day with ten frags. Ghost Gaming had a podium finish with 9 kills.

Teams qualified for Super Weekend 1

1. Nova Esports

2. Ghost Gaming

3. The Unnamed

4. Pittsburgh Knights

5. Syndicate

6. The Panthers

7. The Hitlist

8. Pro Era

9. Mezexis Esports NA

10. LEVEL X

11. Lazarus

12. Helping Quit Addiction

13. 19 Esports

14. Just Causing Reality

15. X set

16. Passionate Fruit Esports