PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Americas Day 11 overall standings

Day 11 of the PMPL Season 2 Americas has concluded. Team Queso had a brilliant day today and regained their top spot by dismantling G25 Gaming, who were on top yesterday. Twenty-four top teams from the region, split into three groups, are battling it out in the League Stage.

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas will go on till 18th October, with the top 16 teams advancing to the finals that are scheduled from 22nd September to 24th October.

The PMPL Season 2 Americas features a massive prize pool of $200,000.

PMPL Season 2 Americas overall standings after day 11

PMPL S2 Americas overall standings after day 11

Day 3 of the third week of the PMPL Season 2 Americas started with Team Queso winning the first match on Erangel with sixteen kills. Alpha 7 E-sports finished second with twelve frags, while B4 Esports notched up seven kills to finish in third place.

The second game on Vikendi saw a victory for NOVA Esports, who picked up six kills. Tempo Storm secured the second position with a single elimination.

Helping Quit Addiction emerged victorious in the third match on Sanhok with a total of ten eliminations to their name, while Alpha 7 E-sports claimed only a single kill to finish in second place. Loops Esports finished third with eight frags to their name.

The Unnamed clinched the fourth match on Miramar by obtaining a total of eleven kills, while Loops Esports finished second by laying waste to eight enemies. The third place was taken by XSET, who notched up eight kills.

The final game of the day, which took place on Erangel, was won 19 Esports by registering five kills, while XSET finished second with six kills. ACE1 took the third place with a total of eight kills to their name.

Team Queso is leading the points table with 232 kills and 438 points. G25, who were leading after yesterday, slipped to the second position on the points table with 186 kill points and 395 total points. Alpha 7 Esports rounds off the top three with 184 kills and 393 points.