Day 8 of the PMPL Season 2 Americas has concluded, with G25 Gaming maintaining a slender lead on the points table. Twenty-four top teams from the region, split into three groups, are battling it out in the League Stage.

This stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas will go on till 18th October, with the top 16 teams advancing to the finals that are scheduled from 22nd September to 24th October.

The PMPL Season 2 Americas features a massive prize pool of $200,000.

PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Americas Day 8 overall standings

PMPL S2 Americas overall standings after day 8

Day 4 of the second week of the PMPL Season 2 Americas began with Wildcard Gaming winning the first match on Erangel with fourteen kills. Loops finished second with nine frags, while Spring from Wildcard notched up six kills.

The second game on Vikendi saw a victory for Cloud9, who picked up fourteen kills. BDM Esports secured the second position with seven eliminations.

Execute emerged victorious in the third match on Sanhok, thanks to nine eliminations, while Loops and Ace1 claimed seven frags each.

BDM Esports clinched the fourth match on Miramar by obtaining eight kills, while Alpha Legends laid waste to nine enemies.

Ace1 finished on top in the last game on Erangel by registering nine kills, while Tempo Storm secured ten kills.

G25 leads the overall PMPL Season 2 Americas points table with 156 kill points and 338 total points. Queso sits in second place with 315 points and 166 kill points, while B4 Esports rounds off the top three with 115 kills and 276 points. Fan favorites Cloud 9 and Loops finished the week in the 8th and 9th positions, respectively.

The top three teams from the PMPL Season 2 Americas are from the South American region, which shows their rising dominance in the global esports scenario.