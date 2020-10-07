PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Americas Day 9 overall standings

Day 9 of the PMPL Season 2 Americas has concluded, with Team Queso securing the pole position on the points table. Twenty-four top teams from the region, split into three groups, are battling it out in the League Stage.

This stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas will go on till 18th October, with the top 16 teams advancing to the finals that are scheduled from 22nd September to 24th October.

The PMPL Season 2 Americas features a massive prize pool of $200,000.

PMPL Season 2 Americas overall standings after day 9

PMPL S2 Americas overall standings after day 9

Day 1 of the third week of the PMPL Season 2 Americas began with Alpha 7 esports winning the first match on Erangel. Defeaters finished second with four frags, while Ace1 notched up twelve kills.

The second game on Vikendi saw a victory for XSet, who picked up five kills. Nova Esports secured the second position with seven eliminations.

Influence Rage emerged victorious in the third match on Sanhok, thanks to twelve eliminations, while Wildcard Gaming claimed five frags.

Alpha 7 esports, with their second chicken dinner, clinched the fourth match on Miramar by obtaining fourteen kills, while Tribe Gaming laid waste to six enemies.

Team Queso finished on top in the last game on Erangel by registering seven kills, while Defeaters and Alpha7 esports secured seven kills each.

Team Queso is leading the points table with 186 kills and 358 points. G25 Gaming has slipped to the second position on the points table with 160 kill points and 349 total points. Alpha 7 Esports rounds off the top three with 145 kills and 305 points.

The top 4 teams from the PMPL Season 2 Americas are from the South American region, which shows their rising dominance in the global esports scenario.