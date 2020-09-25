PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the grand finals of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia has concluded with ION Esports leading the points table. The tournament started today (25th September) and will go on till 27th September, and features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

The top 16 teams of the region are battling for the title, prize pool, and a berth in the PMPL South East Asia Season 2 Finals. The top two teams from the Finals will directly qualify for the PMPL SEA S2 Finals.

Bigetron RA emerged as winners of the regular season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia, that concluded on 13th September, and secured a ticket to the PMPL S2 SEA Finals.

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia started with BOOM Esports winning the first match in Vikendi after accruing six kills. BOOM also cliched the second match at Sanhok with 14 frags.

ION won the third match of Miramar with 14 eliminations, while the fourth match of Erangel was clinched by Victim Sovers with only two kills. Bigetron RA notched ten kills.

ONIC Esports then emerged victorious in the fifth match of Miramar with ten frags. The sixth and final match at Erangel saw ION again come out on top with 11 kills.

At the end of Day 1 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia, ION leads the points table with 79 points, followed by BOOM with 69 points. Aerowolf Limax is in the third place with 63 points. Current world champions Bigetron had a rough day and only gained 26 points to sit at the 15th spot.

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Grand Finals Day 1 individual kill leaders

ION Redfacen is leading the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia individual kills table with 16 kills, while teammate Hijrah is at the third spot with 12 kills. Audry from Siren Esports is second thanks to 12 kills, while Aerowolf Potato and Aura Jayden are fourth and fifth, respectively, with 11 kills each.