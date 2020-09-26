PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Grand Finals Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the Grand Finals of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia has concluded, with Aerowolf Limax just edging past their opponents. The tournament started on 25th September and will go on till 27th September. It features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

The top 16 teams of the region are battling for the title, prize pool, and a ticket to the PMPL South East Asia Season 2 Finals. The top two teams from the Finals will directly qualify for the PMPL SEA S2 Finals.

Bigetron RA emerged as the winners of the regular season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia, that concluded on 13th September, and secured a ticket to the PMPL S2 SEA Finals.

PMPL S2 Indonesia

Day 2 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia started with BOOM Esports winning the first match on Miramar after accruing seven kills. BOOM Svafvel took four frags in the game.

Aerowolf Limax won the second match of Erangel with ten eliminations, while the third match of Sanhok was clinched by Louvre Kings with twelve kills.

ION Esports emerged victorious in the fourth match of Vikendi with six frags. ONIC Esports claimed the fifth match of Erangel with 16 kills, where Onic Kent413 took seven frags. The sixth and final match saw Victim Sovers come out on top with ten kills.

At the end of Day 2 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia, Aerowolf Limax leads the points table with 140 points, followed by BOOM with 117 points. ION Esports slipped to the third place with 111 points. Current World Champions Bigetron RA had a rough day and gained only 34 points to sit at the 14th spot with 60 points.

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Grand Finals individual kill leaders after day 2

PMPL S2 Indonesia top 5 kill leaders

ION Redfacen is leading the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia individual kills table with 22 kills, while Morph NoMercy is at the second spot with 21 kills. Lyzerg from Evos Esports is third, while Aura Jayden and ONIC Cleon are at fourth and fifth, respectively, with 20 and 19 kills each.