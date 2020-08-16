PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia league stage Week 1 overall standings

Day 3 of Week 1 of the league stages of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia has concluded. This stage will go on till 13th September, with 16 teams moving on to the finals, scheduled from 25th September to 27th September. The PMPL Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

With the conclusion of Week 1, all three groups have seen teams playing 12 matches each. Bigetron RA is leading the overall PMPL Season 2 Indonesia points table with 175 points, and ION Esports has secured second place with 153 points.

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 1 overall standings

Day 3 started with RRQ Ryu winning the Miramar match with ten kills, with Voin 2k getting nine kills. RRQ Valdemrt himself notched five kills, while RRQ Ryu is in seventh position with 100 points.

The second match in Vikendi was won by Dranix Avengers with ten kills, while TP Kental took five kills. Dranix is in the tenth position with 94 points.

NFT Esports won the third match in Sanhok with six kills, while Aerowolf took eight kills. Aero Renalre helped himself to four frags.

Onic Esports won the fourth match in Erangel with ten kills. RRQ Ryu took ten kills, while RRQ Dron alone got five kills.

The fifth match in Miramar was won by The Pillars Slayer, as they notched a whopping 22 kills. Bigetron had nine kills, while TP Boboho got nine kills.

Bigetron won the last match with 13 kills in Erangel, and the team has 87 kills overall.

In the kills leaderboard, ION Redfacen is leading with 27 kills after Day 3. Bigetron Ryzen, Zuxxy, Luxxy, and Microboy are all in the top five with 23, 22, 21, and 21 frags each.

Bigetron also won the 1500 USD weekly prize for ending in first place at the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia. ION Esports won 1250 USD for being second, and Aura Esports won 1000 USD for securing third place.

Top 5 kill leaders from PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 1