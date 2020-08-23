Create
PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 2 Day 3 overall standings

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia recap
Modified 23 Aug 2020, 22:01 IST
News
The third day of Week 2 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia League Stage has concluded. Teams from Groups C and A battled each other on the day. The PUBG Mobile Pro League League Stage will go on till 13th September, with 16 teams moving on to the finals, scheduled from 25th September to 27th September. PMPL Season 2 Indonesia also features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

The day started with BOOM Esports winning the first match on Sanhok with four kills. The team finished in fourth position after acquiring 236 points in 24 games.

Bigetron RA won the second match on Erangel with 17 kills, as Zuxxy took five kills. Geek Fam clinched the third battle royale on Miramar with ten kills, finishing third with 238 points.

The fourth match on Erangel saw Dranix Avengers emerging as the winners with 15 kills, and Dranix Ucup notching seven kills.

The fifth match on Miramar was won by BOOM, as the team bagged nine kills. In the last game on Vikendi, Aura Esports picked up eight kills and got the chicken dinner.

At the end of Day 3 of Week 2 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia, Bigetron leads the overall points table with 283 points. The team also bagged 63 points on the day. Geek Fam got 84 points on Day 3, which was the highest. ION Esports secured second position overall in the points table with 281 points.

ION Redfacen sits atop the individual kills leaderboard of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia with 47 kills, followed by BTR Zuxxy with 38 kills. ION Aura has 37 kills to his name and is third on this list. 

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 2 standings

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia overall standings (Week 1 + Week 2)

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia
Top five individual kill leaders after Week 2 of PMPL Season 2 Indonesia

Published 23 Aug 2020, 22:01 IST
PMPL Season 2 PUBG PUBG Tournament Results PMPL Indonesia Season 2
