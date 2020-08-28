PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 3 Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of Week 3 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia has concluded, with ION Esports topping the day with 48 kills and 79 points. This stage will go on till 13th September, with 16 teams moving to the final, scheduled from 25th September to 27th September.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia overall standings after Week 3 Day 1

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia overall standings

Day 1 began with Boom Esports winning the first match in Miramar with ten kills. Boom Vokerr was the MVP with five kills. Boom finished the day with 50 points and in fifth place in the overall points table.

Match 2 in Erangel saw a win by Dranix Avengers after they notched eleven kills, with ION topping the kills table (12). Boom Svafvel was the MVP with six kills and 937 damage done.

Louvre Esports won the third match in Sanhok with seven kills, while Alter Ego Esports won the fourth match in Vikendi after claiming one kill, with Ion Redfacen the MVP for his seven kills.

RRQ Ryu won the fifth and sixth matches in Miramar and Erangel after registering ten and seven frags, respectively. The team also gained 69 points on the day, the second-highest.

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia kill leaders after Week 3 Day 1

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia individual kill leaders

Redfacen had a cracker, and is in the first position in overall kills leaderboard with 62 kills, while teammate Auro notched 42 frags and is fourth. RRQ Nerpehko is second with 48 kills, and BTR Ryzen is in third position with 44 kills.

Tomorrow, i.e., 29th August, Group C will clash with Group A for the first time in the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia.