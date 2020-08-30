PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 3 overall standings

Day 3 of Week 3 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia has concluded. ION Esports have taken a slender lead on the leaderboard with 183 kills and 411 points.

This stage will go on till 13th September, with 16 teams advancing to the finals. PMPL Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 3 overall standings

The last day of the week began with Aerowolf Limax winning the first match on Vikendi with five kills. Morph Frenzy was the MVP with five kills. Morph Team notched fifteen kills in the game.

Match 2 on Erangel saw a win by Morph Team after they notched fourteen kills. 21 Ane was the MVP with four kills and 1204 damage inflicted.

Siren Esports won the third match on Miramar with thirteen kills. Morph again took ten kills in the game. Island of Gods won the fourth match on Sanhok after claiming seven kills.

ION Esports won the fifth match on Miramar with eleven kills. ION Liquid was the most influential player with three kills and 1011 damage. The Pillars Slayer won the last game on Erangel after registering ten kills. Morph team took 11 kills in the match.

Morph finished the day in the first place after accumulating 103 points. Siren Esports gained 80 points and climbed to the 2nd position on Day 3.

At the end of Week 3, ION Esports are leading the points table with 411 points in 36 matches. Morph Team climbed to the second position with 364 points. Bigetron RA Esports are in the 4th position with 352 points.

Top 5 Kill leaders after PMPL S2 Indonesia Week 3

ION Redfacen is leading the overall kills leaderboard with 71 kills. His teammate, Auro, is in the 4th position with 49 kills. RRQ Nerpehko is in the second position with 53 kills. BOOM Vokerr is in the fifth position with 47 kills