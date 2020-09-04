PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 4 Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of Week 4 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia has concluded, with ION Esports taking a slender overall lead after accruing 219 kills and 472 points. This stage will go on till 13th September, with 16 teams advancing to the finals. The PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

Overall standings after PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 4 Day 1

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia overall standings

The first day of the fourth week of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia began with Geek Fam winning the first match on Sanhok with seven kills. Game 2 on Miramar saw a win by Island of Gods, who notched nine kills.

NFT Esports was victorious in the third match on Erangel thanks to ten kills, while 69 Esports clinched the fourth match on Miramar after claiming nine kills.

Aura Esports notched the fifth match on Erangel with a whopping sixteen kills, following which Onic Esports finished on top in the last game on Vikendi, registering sixteen kills.

Onic finished the day in the first place for points for the day, after accumulating 90 points. Aura gained 72 points and climbed to the second position overall.

Fan-favourites and PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero winners Bigetron RA failed to show up on the day, finishing a lowly eighth after picking up 352 points in 36 matches. But they will have plenty of opportunities to make up the deficit.

Top five kill leaders after PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 4 Day 1

Overall kill leaders at the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia

ION Redfacen is leading the individual overall kills leaderboard with 78 kills. His teammate, Auro, is in the fifth position with 56 kills. Aura Jayden is third with 58 kills, while RRQ Nerpehko sits in the fourth position, also with 56 kills. The top five of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia individual overall kills table is rounded out by the second-placed ONIC NIKK, with 62 frags.