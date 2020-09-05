PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 4 Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of Week 4 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia has concluded, with ION Esports taking a slender overall lead after accruing 244 kills and 525 points. This stage will go on till 13th September, with 16 teams advancing to the finals.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

Overall standings after PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 4 Day 2

PMPL S2 Indonesia

The second day of the fourth week of the PMPL S2 Indonesia began with Siren Esports winning the first match on Erangel. The second game on Miramar again saw a win by Siren Esports, who notched up nine kills. Aura Esports took 14 kills in the match.

Aura Esports was victorious in the third match on Sanhok, while Bigetron RA clinched the fourth match on Vikendi after claiming eight kills.

ION Esports won the fifth match on Miramar with twelve kills, following which Aerowolf Limax finished on top in the last game on Erangel, registering six kills.

Aura Esports finished the day in the first place after accumulating 77 points. Bigetron RA gained 75 points and climbed to the third position overall. Siren Esports gained 64 points.

On the overall table, Aura Esports secured the second position with 480 points, while Bigetron RA made a splendid comeback and is now on the third position with 427 points in 42 matches.

Top five kill leaders after PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 4 Day 2

Advertisement

Top 5 kill leaders

ION Redfacen is leading the individual kills leaderboard with 89 kills. His teammate, Auro, is in the third position with 64 kills. Aura Jayden is second with 68 kills. The top five of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia individual overall kills table is rounded out by the fourth-placed BTR Zuxxy with 62 kills, and fifth-placed ONIC NIKK, with 62 frags.