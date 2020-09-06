PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 4 overall standings

Week 4 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia has concluded, with ION Esports taking a slender overall lead after accruing 244 kills and 525 points. This stage will go on till 13th September, with 16 teams advancing to the finals.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

Overall standings after PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 4

The final day of the fourth week of the PMPL S2 Indonesia began with Bigetron RA winning the first match on Miramar with nine eliminations. The second game on Erangel saw a win by BOOM Esports, who notched up fourteen kills. ONIC Esports took eight kills in the match.

RRQ RYU was victorious in the third match on Vikendi with eleven kills, while Louvre Kings clinched the fourth match on Sanhok after claiming eleven kills.

Geek Fam won the fifth match on Erangel with eleven kills, following which Islands of Gods finished on top in the last game of Miramar.

RRQ Ryu finished the day in the first place after accumulating 68 points. Siren Esports gained 67 points and climbed to the eighth position.

On the overall table, Aura Esports secured the second position with 480 points, while Bigetron RA made a splendid comeback and is now on the third position with 478 points. Boom Esports secured the fourth place with 239 kills and 458 points.

Top five kill leaders after PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 4

ION Redfacen is leading the individual kills leaderboard with 89 kills. ONIC NIKK is in second place with 71 frags. Bigetron Ryzen is in the third position with 71 kills. The top five of the PMPL S2 Indonesia individual overall kills table is rounded out by fifth-placed BTR Zuxxy.

Weekly winner of PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 4

Aura Esports has emerged as the weekly winner of Week 4.