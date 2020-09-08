PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 5 Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of Week 5 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia has concluded, with ION Esports taking a slender overall lead after accruing 269 kills and 585 points. This stage will go on till 13th September, with 16 teams advancing to the finals.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

Overall standings after PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 5 Day 1

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia overall standings

The first day of the fifth week of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia began with ION winning the first match on Miramar with eight kills. The second game on Vikendi saw a win for Morph Team, who notched up eight kills.

Bigetron RA was victorious in the third match on Erangel thanks to ten eliminations, while Siren Esports clinched the fourth match on Sanhok after claiming seven kills.

Louvre Kings won the fifth match on Miramar by obtaining seven kills, following which RRQ Ryu finished on top in the last game on Erangel, registering nine kills.

PMWL 2020 East champions Bigetron finished in the first place for the day after accumulating 91 points, while Siren gained 66 points. Evos Esports and Morph both earned 64 points.

On the overall table, Bigetron climbed up to the second position with 569 points, while RRQ Ryu are now in the third position with 483 points after 54 matches.

Top five individual kill leaders after PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 5 Day 1

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia

ION Redfacen is leading the individual kills leaderboard at the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia with 101 kills. Bigetron Ryzen is second with 80 kills, while teammate Zuxxy follows with 79 frags. Siren Audry is in the fourth spot with 71 kills. The top five of the individual overall kills table is rounded out by ONIC NIKK, with 71 frags.

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 5 schedule

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 5 groups