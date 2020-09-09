PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 5 Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of Week 5 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia has concluded, as Groups B and C battled it out over six matches, and Aura Esports topped the day with 41 kills and 79 points. The league stage will go on till 13th September, with 16 teams advancing to the finals, scheduled from 25th to 27th September.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

The second day of the fifth week of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia began with ION Esports winning the first match on Vikendi with seven kills. ION is also leading the overall points table with 309 kills and 664 points after 60 games.

The second game on Erangel saw a win for Morph Team, who notched up twelve kills. Aura then emerged victorious in the third match on Miramar, thanks to sixteen eliminations, while NFT Esports clinched the fourth match on Sanhok after claiming eight kills.

ION then claimed the fifth match on Miramar by obtaining fourteen kills, following which Aura finished on top in the last game on Erangel, registering sixteen kills.

ION finished in second place for the day after accumulating 79 points, while Morph gained 60 points and secured the third spot for Day 2.

In the overall table, Aura climbed up to third with 559 points, while Morph is in fourth spot with 538 points after 60 matches.

Top five individual kill leaders after PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 5 Day 2

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia individual kill leaders

ION Redfacen is leading the individual kills leaderboard at the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia with 120 kills. Aura Jayden is in the second place with 82 frags, while Bigetron Ryzen is third with 80 kills. Siren Audry is in the fourth spot with 80 frags, with the top-five rounded out by Bigetron Zuxxy on 79 kills..