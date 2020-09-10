PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 5 overall standings

Day 3 of Week 5 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia has concluded. Teams from Groups A and C battled it out over six matches, and Bigetron RA topped the day with 56 kills and 125 points.

The League Stage will go on till 13th September, with 16 teams advancing to the finals, scheduled from 25th to 27th September.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

Overall Standings after PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 5

The third day of the fifth week of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia began with Bigetron RA winning the first match on Sanhok. Bigetron RA is also leading the overall points table with 338 kills and 694 points after 60 games.

The second game on Vikendi also meant a victory for Bigetron RA, who notched up fifteen kills. Bonafide King then emerged victorious in the third match on Erangel, thanks to eight eliminations. Bigetron RA again emerged victorious in the fourth match on Miramar after claiming eleven kills.

RRQ Ryu then claimed the fifth match on Erangel by obtaining seven kills, following which Victim Sovers finished on top in the last game on Miramar, registering six kills.

Bonafide King finished in the second place after accumulating 72 points, while RRQ Ryu gained 63 points and secured the third spot.

On the overall table, ION Esports slipped to the second position with 664 points, while Aura remained on the third position with 594 points after 60 matches.

Top five individual kill leaders after PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 5

ION Redfacen is leading the individual kills leaderboard at the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia with 120 kills. Bigetron Zuxxy is in the second place with 104 kills, while his teammate Bigetron Ryzen is third with 96 kills. Aura Jayden is in the fourth place with 83 frags, with the top-five rounded out by Siren Audry.

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 5 prize pool distribution

