PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 6 Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of Week 6 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia has concluded. Teams from Groups B and C battled it out over six matches. RRQ Ryu topped the day with 38 kills and 88 points.

SEA Finals slots from PMPL Season 2 Indonesia format

The League Stage will go on till 13th September, with 16 teams advancing to the finals, scheduled from 25th September to 27th September. The PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

The second day of the last week of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia began with Louvre Kings winning the first match on Vikendi.

The second game on Erangel saw a victory for Ryu, who notched up 17 kills. Red Rocket Cosmic then emerged victorious in the third match on Miramar, thanks to ten eliminations. Aura Esports emerged victorious in the fourth match on Sanhok after claiming ten kills.

Ryu then claimed the fifth match on Miramar by obtaining three kills, following which Aura finished on top in the last game on Erangel, registering twelve kills.

Aura finished in the second place for the day after accumulating 74 points, while Bigetron RA also gained 74 points and secured the third spot.

On the overall table, Bigetron climbed to the first spot with 768 points, while Aura also jumped to the second position with 721 points after 72 matches. ION Esports slipped to the third spot with 707 points in 66 games.

Top five individual kill leaders after PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 6 Day 2

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia individual kill leaders

ION Redfacen is leading the individual kills leaderboard at the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia with 128 kills. Bigetron Ryzen is second with 108 kills, while teammate Bigetron Zuxxy is in the third place with 106 kills. Aura Jayden is fourth with 105 frags, with the top-five rounded out by RRQ Nerpehko on 95 frags.