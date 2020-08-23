PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Day 4 results and standings

The fourth day of Season 2 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Malaysia and Singapore has concluded. Yoodo Gank sits atop the leaderboard with 79 kills and 153 points in their tally. The Group Stage is scheduled to continue till 13th September.

The finals of PMPL Season 2 MY/SG are scheduled from 25th September to 27th September. The top 16 teams will compete against each other to win the major chunk of the prize pool, and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

PMPL S2 MY/SG overall standings after day 4

Day 4 started with teams from all the groups battling against each other, and the show match taking place on Erangel.

The first League match was played on Vikendi; where Powerpuff Girls clinched the win with seven kills. They are at the 20th position on the overall points table.

Team Secret won the second match on Erangel with twelve kills; Team Secret is on the third spot with 71 kills and 137 points.

J8 Esports won the third match on Sanhok with ten kills. J8 finished 2nd on the overall points table with 142 points.

Resurgence MY won the fourth match on Miramar with 17 kills. They finished 4th on the overall points table of PMPL Season 2 MY/SG.

Ezzy Lx clinched the fifth match on Erangel with ten kills, to climb to the 6th place on the leaderboard. Team Secret notched ten kills in the game.

The final match on Vikendi was won by Team Bosskurr with eight kills. They are currently at the 5th place with 122 points.

PMPL S2 MY/SG day 5 schedule:

Match schedule for the next day

Match 1: Sanhok (Groups A & B )

Match 2: Miramar (Groups A & B )

Match 3: Vikendi (Groups B & C )

Match 4: Erangel (Groups B & C )

Match 5: Miramar (Groups A & C )

Match 6: Sanhok