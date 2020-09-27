PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Grand Finals Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Finals concluded with Team SMG emerging as the table toppers with 159 points. This stage started on 25th September and will go on till 27th September.

The top 16 teams of the region are battling for the title, prize pool, and a ticket to the PMPL South East Asia Season 2 Finals. The top two sides from the Finals will directly qualify for the PMPL S2 SEA Finals.

Team Secret emerged as winners of the regular season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Malaysia/Singapore Season 2, which concluded on 13th September. This win helped them secure a ticket to the PMPL S2 SEA Finals.

Defending champions from the PMPL S1 SEA, Yoodo Gank, have been directly invited to the PMPL S2 SEA.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Grand Finals Day 2 results

Day 2 of the PMPL S2 MY/SG started with EZZY LX winning the first match on Vikendi with six eliminations. Yoodo Gank clinched the second match of Miramar with ten eliminations, while Team NO Recoil won the third match of Erangel with 13 kills.

The fourth match, on Sanhok, was claimed by Marlino with eight kills. They finished the day in the sixth position with 104 points.

Team SMG won the fifth match of Miramar with 11 eliminations, while Team Bosskurr emerged victorious in the last game with eight kills.

Team SMG climbed up two places to the pole position while Yoodo Gank slipped to second place with 60 kills and 135 points. Team Secret also dropped to the third position with 61 kills and 119 points.

Axis NRL MPX gained only 26 points on the day and secured the fourth position, while Geek Fam is sitting at the fifth spot with 105 points.

Team SMG is also leading the overall kills table with 71 frags, followed by Team Secret with 61 eliminations.