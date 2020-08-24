PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 1 results and standings

The overall standings of PMPL S2 MY/SG Week 1 are out, and the leaderboard features a lot of surprises. Some teams have shown no signs of slowing down and have completely dominated the tournament till now. However, some have failed to impress and not performed how they should have been.

The Finals of PMPL Season 2 MY/SG are scheduled to take place from 25th September to 27th September. The top 16 teams will compete against each other to win a significant chunk of the prize pool, and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 1 overall standings

As of now, Team Secret is leading the points table with 95 kills and 204 total points. With 4 Chicken Dinners in 16 games, the team has crushed its opponents rampantly. Most of their wins came on Erangel, and they have a firm hold on the rest of the maps too.

The closest competitor to Team Secret is J8 Esports. J8 Esports has accumulated a total of 180 points. With a Chicken Dinner on Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi, the team has secured 3 WWCDs by inflicting a total damage of 14334.

Yodoo Gank is at the 3rd position on the table with only a single Chicken Dinner. The team has a total of 178 points, with 102 kills. They have collected more than half the points from kills only.

Evos VIP and Geek Fam are placed at the 4th and 5th spots with 150 and 147 points, respectively. They couldn't manage to grab a Chicken Dinner in any of the matches.

Team Resurgence, despite having a couple of Chicken Dinners, sits at the 6th place. The team has dealt a total damage of 18168.

Ezzy LX and Tara Asasino have been struggling to make it to the top of the points table. Ezzy LX has managed to inflict a total damage of 11677. With 136 points, they're placed at the 9th position.

PMPL S2 MY/SG features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD. The second week is scheduled to start from Wednesday.