PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 2 Day 4 results and standings

Day 4 of Week 2 of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG has concluded with Team Secret taking a slender lead on the points table. All groups competed against each other in four different matches.

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore will go on till 13th September.

The finals of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG are scheduled to take place from 25th September to 27th September. The top 16 teams will compete against each other to win a significant chunk of the prize pool, and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 2 Day 4 results and standings

The first match of the day was played on Vikendi, where EZZY LX clinched the chicken dinner with seven kills. Dingoz MZ took thirteen kills. NED Brotherhood won the second match on Erangel after notching seventeen kills.

J8 Esports claimed the third match on Sanhok after registering three kills. Team Secret took nine kills, while Team No Recoil took ten kills in the game. The fourth match on Miramar saw Marlino coming out on top with fourteen kills.

Team Secret won the fifth match on Erangel with ten kills. Evos Vip cinched the final game on Vikendi with ten kills.

As of now, Team Secret is leading the points table with 161 kills and 369 points. They are followed by Geek Fam with 121 kills and 284 points. Yoodo Gank is in the 3rd place with 264 points.

The groups are reshuffled every week, based on the results from the previous week. The top six teams of a week are grouped into three different pools.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Day 5 schedule:

Match 1: AvsB: Sanhok

Match 2: AvsB: Miramar

Match 3: CvsB: Vikendi

Match 4: CvsB: Erangel

Match 5: AvsC: Miramar

Match 6: AvsC: Sanhok