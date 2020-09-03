PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 3 day 1 results and standings

Day 1 of Week 3 of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG concluded with Team Secret topping the points tally for the day. Groups A and B battled each other in four different matches. The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore will go on till 13th September. Team Secret also leads the overall table with 490 points and 221 kills.

The Finals of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG are scheduled from 25th September to 27th September. The top 16 teams will compete against each other to win a significant chunk of the prize pool, and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

PMPL S2 MY SG Overall standings after week 3 day 1 . @teamsecret is still leading the table #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/4mpKYvqBzg — Gametube 🇮🇳 (@GametubeI) September 2, 2020

The first match was played on Vikendi, where Team Secret clinched the Chicken Dinner with twelve kills. Westar Xpert took seven kills. Damansara Esports won the second match on Miramar with eight kills. The team notched 53 points on Day 1 and are placed third on the points table.

Marlino claimed the third match on Erangel after registering eleven kills. They bagged a total of 34 points on the day. The last and fourth match on Sanhok saw 8GMT coming out on top with six kills. J8 Esports took 16 kills in the game.

Team Secret topped the day with 36 kills and 67 points, followed by Ned Brotherhood with 18 kills and 54 points. Damansara Esports secured the third place with 53 points.

Ned Brotherhood is in the second position with 341 points, while fan-favourites Yoodo Gank is in the third place on the overall table with 185 kills and 336 points.

The groups are reshuffled every week at the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG, based on the results from the previous week. The top six teams of the week are grouped into three different pools.

PMPL S2 MY/SG Week 3 Groups :

PMPL S2 MY/SG Week 2's best team