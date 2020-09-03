PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 3 Day 2 results and standings

Day 2 of Week 3 of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG concluded with AXIS NRL MPX topping the points tally for the day. Groups B and C battled each other in four matches. The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore will go on till 13th September. Team Secret leads the overall table with 490 points and 221 kills.

The Finals of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG are scheduled from 25th September to 27th September. The top 16 teams will compete against each other to win a significant chunk of the prize pool, and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG overall standings (9-16)

The first match was played on Sanhok, where Marlino clinched the Chicken Dinner with seven kills. Team Bosskurr won the second match on Erangel with five kills. The team notched 33 points on the day to place sixth on the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG points table for Day 2.

TRX Elementus claimed the third match on Miramar after registering six kills, also bagging 25 points for the day. The last and fourth match on Vikendi saw Westar Xpert coming out on top with seven kills.

As mentioned, Axis topped the day with 30 kills and 66 points, followed by Westar with 17 kills and 44 points. Dingoz MZ secured third place with 30 kills and 42 points.

PMPL S2 MY/SG

Geek Fam is second overall with 372 points, while fan-favourites Yoodo Gank is in the third place with 197 kills and 353 points.

The groups are reshuffled every week at the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG, based on the results from the previous week. The top six teams of the week are grouped into three different pools.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 3 Day 2 overall standings

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 3 groups