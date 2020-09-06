PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 3 Day 4 results and standings

Day 4 of Week 3 of the PMPL S2 MY/SG concluded with Team Secret taking a slender lead on the points table. All groups competed against each other in four different matches.

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore will go on till 13th September. The finals of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG are scheduled to take place from 25th September to 27th September.

The top 16 teams will compete against each other to win a significant chunk of the prize pool, and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

The first match of the day was played on Vikendi, where Team SMG clinched the Chicken Dinner with ten kills. Team Secret took nine kills. Team SMG won the second match on Erangel after notching up fourteen kills.

Team SMG also claimed the third match on Sanhok after registering ten kills. Geek Fam took five kills, while Westar Xpert took six kills in the game. The fourth match on Miramar saw Team Bosskurr coming out on top with nine kills. Geek fam took eight kills in the game.

J8 Esports won the fifth match on Erangel with ten kills. Team Secret took seven kills in the game. NED Brotherhood clinched the final match on Vikendi with eleven kills.

As of now, Team Secret is leading the points table with 278 kills and 585 points. They are followed by Geek Fam with 179 kills and 422 points. Fan favourites Yoodo Gank slipped to the 8th place with 374 points.

The groups are reshuffled every week, based on the results from the previous week. The top six teams of a week are grouped into three different pools.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Day 5 schedule:

Here is the Day 5 schedule of PMPL Season 2 MY/SG

Match 1: AvsB: Sanhok

Match 2: AvsB: Miramar

Match 3: CvsB: Vikendi

Match 4: CvsB: Erangel

Match 5: AvsC: Miramar