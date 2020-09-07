PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 3 results and standings

Week 3 of the PMPL S2 MY/SG concluded with Team Secret taking a slender lead on the points table. All groups competed against each other in four different matches.

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore will go on till 13th September. The finals of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG are scheduled to take place from 25th September to 27th September.

The top 16 teams will compete against each other to win a significant chunk of the prize pool, and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

The first match of the day was played on Sanhok, where Yoodo Gank clinched the Chicken Dinner with nine kills. J8 Esports took sixteen kills in the match. Team SMG won the second match on Miramar after notching up sixteen kills.

Team Bosskurr claimed the third match on Vikendi after registering one kill. TRX Elementus took seven kills, while Dingoz MZ took fourteen kills in the game. The fourth match on Erangel saw Team SMG coming out on top with six kills. TRX Elementus took five kills in the game.

Team No Recoil won the fifth match on Miramar with seven kills. Ned Brotherhood took thirteen kills in the game. TRX Elementus clinched the final game on Sanhok with four kills.

At the end of the week, Team Secret is leading the points table with 292 kills and 606 points. They are followed by Ned Brotherhood with 197 kills and 459 points. Fan favorites Yoodo Gank secured the 6th place with 235 kills and 434 points.

The groups are reshuffled every week, based on the results from the previous week. The top six teams are grouped into three different pools.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 4 schedule

The schedule for Week 4 is as follows:

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG prize pool distribution