Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 3 results and standings

PMPL S2 MY/SG
PMPL S2 MY/SG
Gametube
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 07 Sep 2020, 11:07 IST
News
Advertisement

Week 3 of the PMPL S2 MY/SG concluded with Team Secret taking a slender lead on the points table. All groups competed against each other in four different matches.

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore will go on till 13th September. The finals of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG are scheduled to take place from 25th September to 27th September. 

The top 16 teams will compete against each other to win a significant chunk of the prize pool, and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

The first match of the day was played on Sanhok, where Yoodo Gank clinched the Chicken Dinner with nine kills. J8 Esports took sixteen kills in the match. Team SMG won the second match on Miramar after notching up sixteen kills.

Team Bosskurr claimed the third match on Vikendi after registering one kill. TRX Elementus took seven kills, while Dingoz MZ took fourteen kills in the game. The fourth match on Erangel saw Team SMG coming out on top with six kills. TRX Elementus took five kills in the game.

Team No Recoil won the fifth match on Miramar with seven kills. Ned Brotherhood took thirteen kills in the game. TRX Elementus clinched the final game on Sanhok with four kills.

At the end of the week, Team Secret is leading the points table with 292 kills and 606 points. They are followed by Ned Brotherhood with 197 kills and 459 points. Fan favorites Yoodo Gank secured the 6th place with 235 kills and 434 points.

The groups are reshuffled every week, based on the results from the previous week. The top six teams are grouped into three different pools.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 4 schedule

Advertisement

The schedule for Week 4 is as follows:

View this post on Instagram

6 HARI LAGI: FORMAT Format untuk PMPL MY/SG Season 2 Regular Season! 😍 Seperti Season 1, pasukan-pasukan PMPL MY/SG akan dibahagikan kepada 3 group masing-masing di mana mereka akan berlawan mengikut jadual yang telah ditetapkan! 👏👏 Untuk perlawanan pada hari Sabtu dan Ahad, setiap group akan berlawan sebanyak 2 perlawanan pada hari-hari tersebut! ✈ Untuk sekali lagi, 16 pasukan yang teratas dari Regular Season akan layak ke Grand Finals PMPL MY/SG Season 2 untuk berlawan menjadi juara! Siapakah yang akan menjadi 🏆 pemenang 🏆 untuk Season ini? #PUBGMOBILE #PMPL2020 #PMPLS2 #BeTheOne -- Ikuti kami di 📘FB: https://bit.ly/PUBGMMYFB 💜IG: https://bit.ly/PUBGMMYIG 🔴YT: https://bit.ly/PUBGMMYYT

A post shared by Official PUBG MOBILE Malaysia (@pubgmobilemyofficial) on

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG prize pool distribution

View this post on Instagram

3 HARI LAGI: PRIZE POOL 🎁 Mari kita tengok agihan hadiah untuk PMPL MY/SG Season 2! 🎁 Untuk PMPL MY/SG Season 2 kali ini, kami akan membawakan agihan hadiah yang lebih mengujakan dimana pasukan yang mendapat setiap WWCD akan mendapat hadiah tunai sebanyak US$50. 😲 Bukan itu sahaja! Kami juga akan memberikan anugerah "Terminator" untuk pemain yang mendapat markah bunuh tertinggi setiap minggu yang bernilai US$200! 🤩 Pada Grand Finals nanti pula, pasukan yang mendapat WWCD untuk setiap perlawanan akan mendapat US$100 dan MVP keseluruhan untuk Grand Finals akan mendapat US$2,000! ❤ 🍗 Secara umumnya, PMPL MY/SG Season 2 akan menawarkan hadiah tunai terkumpul sebanyak US$150,000 untuk liga kali ini! 🍗 #PUBGMOBILE #PMPL2020 #PMPLS2 #BeTheOne -- Ikuti kami di 📘FB: https://bit.ly/PUBGMMYFB 💜IG: https://bit.ly/PUBGMMYIG 🔴YT: https://bit.ly/PUBGMMYYT

A post shared by Official PUBG MOBILE Malaysia (@pubgmobilemyofficial) on

Published 07 Sep 2020, 11:03 IST
PMPL Malaysia Season 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी