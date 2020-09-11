Create
PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 4 Day 2 results and standings

Modified 11 Sep 2020, 10:22 IST
News
Day 2 of Week 4 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore has concluded. Groups B and C battled each other in four different matches.

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore will go on till 13th September. Team Secret leads the overall table with 653 points and 314 kills.

The Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 are scheduled from 25th September to 27th September. The top 16 teams will compete against each other to win a significant chunk of the prize pool, and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

The first match was played on Sanhok, where Team Bosskurr clinched the Chicken Dinner with eleven kills. Resurgence also took eleven kills. Axis NRL MPX won the second match on Erangel with nine kills. The team notched up 53 points on Day 1 and are placed second on the points table.

Team Secret claimed the third match on Miramar after registering fourteen kills. They bagged a total of 47 points on the day.

The last and fourth match on Vikendi saw TRX Elementus coming out on top with eleven kills. Team SMG took eight kills in the game.

Team SMG topped the day with 22 kills and 60 points. Resurgence secured the third place with 28 kills and 52 points on Day 2.

On the overall points table, Yoodo Gank slipped to the third position with 499 points, while Ned Brotherhood slipped to the eighth place with 207 kills and 472 points. Geek Fam made a comeback to the second place with 504 points.

The groups are reshuffled every week at the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG, based on the results from the previous week. The top six teams of the week are grouped into three different pools.

PMPL Season 2 Week 4 Groups

These are the groups for PMPL Season 2 Week 4:

View this post on Instagram

Inilah group untuk PMPL MY/SG Season 2 Minggu Keempat! Selepas rombakan mingguan, kini pasukan-pasukan kegemaran anda telah dirombak ke group mereka yang tersendiri! Group A: 🍗 J8 Esports 🍗 N.E.D Brotherhood 🍗 FlashVision 🍗 EZZY LX 🍗 Dingoz MZ 🍗 TARA Assasino 🍗 AKA Esports 🍗 EVOS VIP Group B: 🍗 Yoodo GANK 🍗 GeekFam 🍗 WeStar Xpert 🍗 Kingsmen 🍗 Steel Hearts Esports 🍗 Team No Recoil 🍗 Team Bosskurr 🍗 Resurgence Group C: 🍗 TRX Elementus 🍗 Team Secret 🍗 AXIS NRL MPX 🍗 Damansara Esports 🍗 8GMT 🍗 PPG 🍗 MARLINO 🍗 Team SMG Perlawanan minggu keempat akan bermula pada hari esok pada jam 4.30PM! Jumpa disana! 😍 #PUBGMOBILE #PMPL2020 #PMPLS2 #PMPLMYSG #BeTheOne -- Ikuti kami di 📘FB: https://bit.ly/PUBGMMYFB 💜IG: https://bit.ly/PUBGMMYIG 🔴YT: https://bit.ly/PUBGMMYYT

A post shared by Official PUBG MOBILE Malaysia (@pubgmobilemyofficial) on

Published 11 Sep 2020, 10:22 IST
PMPL Malaysia Season 2
