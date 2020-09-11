PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 4 Day 2 results and standings

Day 2 of Week 4 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore has concluded. Groups B and C battled each other in four different matches.

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore will go on till 13th September. Team Secret leads the overall table with 653 points and 314 kills.

The Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 are scheduled from 25th September to 27th September. The top 16 teams will compete against each other to win a significant chunk of the prize pool, and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

PMPL S2 MY/SG

The first match was played on Sanhok, where Team Bosskurr clinched the Chicken Dinner with eleven kills. Resurgence also took eleven kills. Axis NRL MPX won the second match on Erangel with nine kills. The team notched up 53 points on Day 1 and are placed second on the points table.

Team Secret claimed the third match on Miramar after registering fourteen kills. They bagged a total of 47 points on the day.

PMPL S2 MY/SG

The last and fourth match on Vikendi saw TRX Elementus coming out on top with eleven kills. Team SMG took eight kills in the game.

Team SMG topped the day with 22 kills and 60 points. Resurgence secured the third place with 28 kills and 52 points on Day 2.

On the overall points table, Yoodo Gank slipped to the third position with 499 points, while Ned Brotherhood slipped to the eighth place with 207 kills and 472 points. Geek Fam made a comeback to the second place with 504 points.

PMPL S2 MY/SG

The groups are reshuffled every week at the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG, based on the results from the previous week. The top six teams of the week are grouped into three different pools.

PMPL Season 2 Week 4 Groups

These are the groups for PMPL Season 2 Week 4: