PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 4 Day 3 results and standings

Day 3 of Week 4 of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG has concluded, with Groups A and C battling each other in four different matches.

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Malaysia/Singapore will go on till 13th September. Team Secret leads the overall table with 694 points and 328 kills.

The finals of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG are scheduled from 25th September to 27th September. The top 16 teams will compete against each other to win a significant chunk of the prize pool, and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

Overall standings after PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 4 Day 3

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG overall standings (top eight)

The first match was played on Miramar, where Team Secret clinched the Chicken Dinner with three kills, while Damansara Esports notched twelve frags. Team SMG won the second match on Erangel thanks to ten kills, notching up 48 points on the day to be placed third on the Day 3 points table.

Damansara then claimed the third match on Vikendi after registering twelve kills, with J8 Esports accruing seven frags. The fourth and last match on Sanhok saw Axis NRL MPX coming out on top with eleven kills, while SMG garnered four frags.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG overall standings (middle eight)

Damansara topped the day's table with 34 kills and 65 points, while Axis secured second place with 23 kills and 49 points. Team Secret had a mediocre day, with only 14 kills and 41 points.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG overall standings (bottom eight)

On the overall points table, Yoodo Gank slipped to the seventh position with 499 points, while Geek Fam fell to fifth with 504 points. SMG made a comeback to finish the day in the second place with 534 points.

The groups are reshuffled every week at the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG, based on results from the previous week. The top six teams of the week are grouped into three different pools.