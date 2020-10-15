PUBG Mobile : PMPL Season 2 South Asia Day 1 standings and results

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2 has concluded. Twenty top teams from the region, split into five groups, are battling it out in the League Stage of the PMPL.

PMPL Season 2 South Asia format

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 South Asia will go on till 1st November, with 16 teams advancing to the finals that are scheduled for later in the month. The qualification format has been tweaked from the Spring Split, and it will be a healthy challenge for the teams to adjust to this new format.

The top three teams from each group will advance to the finals, amounting to a total of 15 teams. The best team from the remaining 5 teams(bottom team of each group) will take the 16th spot.

The PMPL South Asia Season 2 league stage features a prize pool of $65,000.The top 2 teams from the PMPL South Asia Season 2 will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Season Zero.

PMPL Season 2 South Asia Day 1 standings and results

PMPL Season 2 South Asia overall standings after day 1

Day 1 started with Future Station winning the Erangel match, thanks to 6 kills. T2Ksg secured the second place with 15 kills. T2Ksg Gjane bagged the MVP title with 7 eliminations

T2Ksg won the second match on Sanhok with 6 kills. A1 esports notched up 11 kills in the match.

Assiduous Esports clinched the third match on Miramar with 11 kills, while Venom Legends secured second place and eliminated 3 players.

Advertisement

Assiduous Esports again emerged victorious in the fourth match on Vikendi with 5 kills, PN Crew went full-on beast mode and eliminated 19 players from the lobby.

PMPL Season 2 South Asia overall standings after day 1

The fifth and last match of the day, played on Sanhok, was won by A1 Esports with 6 kills. Assiduous Esports secured second place with 11 eliminations.

At the end of Day 1, Assiduous Esports is leading the overall points table with 35 kills and 78 points followed by FutureStation with 18 kills and 58 points. Team T2Ksg secured the third place with 54 points followed by Elementrix at fourth with 52 points.

TOP 5 Kill leaders

Advertisement

Match Schedule: Day 2

Match 1: Miramar [ A C D E ]

Match 2: Vikendi [ A C D E]

Match 3: Erangel[ A C D E]

Match 4: Miramar [ B C D E ]

Match 5: Vikendi [ B C D E ]