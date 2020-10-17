PUBG Mobile : PMPL Season 2 South Asia Day 2 Overall standings

Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2 has concluded. Twenty top teams from the region, split into five groups, are battling it out in the League Stage of the PMPL. PUBG is one of the most watched games in the world, and the viewership for this PUBG competition has been no different either.

PMPL South Asia Season 2 overall standings after day 2

Day 2 started with Scytes winning the Miramar match, thanks to 14 kills. 247 Gaming secured second place with 8 kills. Scy Ghoost bagged the MVP title with 6 eliminations

T2Ksg won the second match on Vikendi with 10 kills. Deadeyes Guys notched up 7 kills in the match. T2Ksg Jane picked up 5 kills in the match.

Future Station clinched the third match on Erangel with 11 kills, while Stalwart Esports secured second place and eliminated 19 players.

Team Bablu again emerged victorious in the fourth match on Miramar with 11 kills, while DRS Gaming eliminated 9 players from the lobby.

The fifth and last match of the day, played on Vikendi, was won by Abrupt Slayers with 10 kills. Elementrix secured second place with 5 eliminations.

At the end of Day 2 of this PUBG tournament, FutureStation is leading the overall points table with 44 kills and 110 points followed by Assiduous Esports with 47 kills and 91 points. Elementrix secured the third place with 90 points, followed by T2Ksg at fourth with 90 points as well.

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 South Asia will go on till 1st November, with 16 teams advancing to the finals that are scheduled for later in the month. The qualification format has been tweaked from the PUBG Spring Split, and it will be a tough challenge for the teams to adjust to this new format.

Match Schedule: Day 3

Match 1: Erangel [ B C D E ]

Match 2: Sanhok [ B C D E]

Match 3: Vikendi [ A B C E]

Match 4: Erangel [ A B C E ]

Match 5: Sanhok [ A B C E ]