PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 South Asia Day 3 Overall standings

Day 3 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2 has concluded. The top twenty teams from the region, split into five groups, are battling it out in the League Stage of the PMPL. The PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2 league stage features a prize pool of $65,000.

PMPL Season 2 South Asia Overall standings after Day 3:

Day 3 started with Deadeyes Guys winning the Erangel match, thanks to 11 kills. A1 Esports secured second place with 3 kills. DE Ontop Sir bagged the MVP title with 5 eliminations

VTN Jyanmaara won the second match on Sanhok with 5 kills. Venom Legends notched up 15 kills in the match. Venom SSRafat picked up 9 kills in the match.

Venom Legends clinched the third match on Vikendi with 14 kills, while R3D Esports secured second place and eliminated 7 players.

7sea Esports emerged victorious in the fourth match on Erangel with 8 kills, while Assiduous Esports eliminated 8 players from the lobby.

The fifth and last match of the day, played on Sanhok, was won by 247 Gaming with 17 kills. DRS Gaming secured second place with 8 eliminations.

At the end of Day 3 of this PUBG tournament, Venom Legends is leading the overall points table with 87 kills and 164 points followed by Future Station with 68 kills and 152 points. Elementrix secured the third place with 128 points, followed by Assiduous at fourth with 111 points as well.

Top 5 kill leaders after day 3

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 (PMPL) South Asia will go on till 1st November, with 16 teams advancing to the finals that are scheduled for later in the month. The qualification format has been tweaked from the PUBG Spring Split, and it will be a tough challenge for the teams to adjust to this new format.

Match Schedule: Day 4

Match 1: Miramar [ A B C E ]

Match 2: Erangel [A B D E]

Match 3: Sanhok [ A B D E]

Match 4: Miramar[ A B D E]

Match 5: Vikendi [ A B D E]