PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 South Asia week 3 day 1 overall standings

The first day of the third week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2 has concluded. The top 20 teams from the region, split into five groups, are battling it out in the League Stage of the PMPL South Asia Season 2.

PMPL South Asia Season 2 week 3 day 1 :

PMPL South Asia Season 2 overall standings after week 3 day 1

Day 1 of the third week started with Abrupt Slayers winning the Erangel match, thanks to sixteen kills, as their fragger Captain bagged the MVP title with six eliminations.

Team T2Ksg claimed the second match on Sanhok with eleven kills, while 7sea Esports won the third match on Miramar with eleven frags.

PMPL South Asia Season 2 overall standings after week 3 day 1

Elementrix emerged victorious in the fourth match on Vikendi with 7 kills. Team T2Ksg secured second place with 9 kills. 247 and PN Crew both eliminated 7 players from the lobby.

The fifth and last match of the day, played on Sanhok, was won by DRS Gaming, with 5 kills. A1 Esports secured second place with 9 eliminations.

At the end of the 9th day of the PMPL South Asia Season 2, Team T2Ksg lead the overall points table with 181 kills and 380 points, followed by Venom Legends with 165 kills and 339 points. FutureStation is in third place with 338 points, followed by DRS Gaming with 327 points.

Match Schedule: Day 10(30th Oct)

Advertisement

Match 1: Miramar [A C D E]

Match 2: Vikendi [A C D E]

Match 3: Erangel [A C D E]

Match 4: Miramar [A B D E]

Match 5: Vikendi [B C D E]

The League Stage of the PMPL South Asia Season 2 will go on till 1st November, with 16 teams advancing to the finals scheduled for later in the month. The qualification format has been tweaked when compared to the PMPL Spring Split, and it will be a tough challenge for the teams to adjust to this new format.