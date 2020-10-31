PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 South Asia Week 3, Day 2 Overall Standings

The second day of the third week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia Season 2 has concluded. The top 20 teams from the region, split into five groups, are battling it out in the League Stage of the PMPL South Asia Season 2.

PMPL Season 2 South Asia Week 3, Day 2:

PMPL South Asia Season 2 overall standings after week 3 day 2

The second day of the third week started with VTNxJyanMaara winning the Miramar match, thanks to eleven kills, as their fragger JeroFear bagged the MVP title with five eliminations.

CZxHIGH VOLTAGE claimed the second match on Vikendi with eleven kills, while Deadeyes Guys won the third match on Erangel with sixteen frags to their name.

247 Gaming emerged victorious in the fourth match on Miramar with 11 kills. Elementrix secured second place with 5 kills, while the third place was grabbed by Team Bablu, who eliminated 2 players.The fifth and the final match of the day, played on Vikendi, was won by Deadeyes Guys, with 8 kills. DRS Gaming secured second place with 10 eliminations.

At the end of the 10th day of the PMPL South Asia Season 2, Deadeyes Guys lead the overall points table with 183 kills and 395 points, followed by Team T2Ksg with 188 kills and 389 points. DRS Gaming is in third place with 375 points, followed by A1 Esports with 364 points.

Match Schedule: Day 11(31st Oct)

Match 1: Erangel [ B C D E]

Match 2: Sanhok [ B C D E]

Match 3: Vikendi [ A B C E]

Match 4: Erangel [ A B C E]

Match 5: Sanhok [ A B C E]

The League Stage of the PMPL South Asia Season 2 will go on till 1st November, with 16 teams advancing to the finals scheduled for later in the month. The qualification format has been tweaked when compared to the PMPL Spring Split, and it will be a tough challenge for the teams to adjust to this new format.