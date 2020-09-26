PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Thailand Grand finals Day 2 overall standings

The finals of PMPL Season 2 Thailand continued on for the second day today. Team Secret TH continued to lead the points table after Day-2 with a total of 126. Following them closely were RRQ Athena in the second spot, with 120 points, and Golden Cat are in the third spot with 103 points.

The top 2 teams from the Finals will qualify for PUBG Mobile Pro League South East Asia Season 2, excluding PW888 KPS, who have already qualified from the regular season.

PMPL Season 2 Thailand Grand Finals overall standings after day 2

PMPL S2 Thailand Grand Finals

Golden Cat claimed the first match of the Finals which was played on Erangel with nine kills, while Made in Thailand finished behind them in second place with eight kills. They were followed by PW888 KPS in third place with seven kills.

The second match, played on Miramar, was claimed by Onyx Esport with five kills, while RRQ Athena finished behind them in second place with fourteen kills. Sharper Esport finished in the third spot with six kills.

The third and fourth matches, played on Sanhok and Vikendi respectively, were claimed by Team Secret TH and RRQ Athena with fifteen and fourteen kills each. This helped Team Secret TH rack up the first win of Day-2 and maintain their position after Match-3. RRQ Athena, who had a slow on Day-2, climbed to the 2nd position after Match-4.

The fifth and final game of the day, played on Erangel, was won by Sharper Esport with eight kills, while RRQ Athena finished behind them in second place with two kills. Daytrade secured third place on the day with a total of with seven kills

PMPL S2 Thailand

KENGZO from Team Secret TH topped the individual kills leader board on Day-2 of the Finals of PMPL Season 2 Thailand, with 19 kills, followed by his teammate COSMOS in second place with 18. GC Echo came third with 18 kills. THIGZ from Team Secret TH was fourth with 16 frags, and the top five was rounded out by Godtunny from Daytrade with 15 kills.