PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 2 overall standings

Week 2 of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand has concluded, with the third and last day seeing some nail-biting thrillers, as the heavyweights fought for the top three spots.

PMPL Season 2 Thailand overall standings after Week 2 Day 3

The first match, played in Erangel, was won by Valdus The Murder. Despite poor performances throughout the last five game days, the team managed to grab a chicken dinner on the final matchday of the second week of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand. After 20 games, Valdus has 159 points in total, with 93 kills and a single chicken dinner.

PW888 Esports clinched the second match, played in Miramar. The team has been consistent with kills and placements since the beginning of the event. With its fourth chicken dinner in 17 games, PW888 dominated the match.

The team's journey didn't stop here, as it clinched the fifth match as well, played in Erangel. PW888 has 234 points in total, thanks to 101 kills. Also, with five chicken dinners, the team has the most wins in the PMPL Season 2 Thailand. The gap between PW888 and the top spot on the leaderboard is only six points.

PMPL Season 2 Thailand overall leaderboard

The third game, played in Sanhok, was claimed by TheMyth Esports. The team, not consistent enough in the first week, seems to be making a comeback in the second. With a second chicken dinner in 20 games, Myth has climbed up to 12th position in the overall PUBG Mobile Premier League leaderboard, with 141 points and 66 kills.

Purple Mood won the fourth game, played in Vikendi. One of the most consistent sides so far, the team finally got its first chicken dinner. Thanks to this win, PLM are now sixth in the overall leaderboard with 65 kills and 177 total points.

Some of the fan favourites had satisfactory performances today. Faze Clan kept hold of first place, ending with 109 kills and 240 points. RRQ Athena dropped down one spot to third, with 68 kills and 199 points overall.