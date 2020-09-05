PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 4 Day 2 overall standings

The second day of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 4 has concluded, with PLM, MiTH and other fan-favourites making a comeback, while Faze Clan continued to dominate the points table.

Overall standings after PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 4 Day 2

PMPL Season 2 Thailand overall standings

The first match of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Thailand, played in Erangel, was won by Faze. Continuing their domination, the team still stands at the top of the points table with 425 points and 201 kills. They have managed to notch five Chicken Dinners in 40 matches.

The second match, played on Miramar, was claimed by Goldencat. With their third Chicken Dinner in the league, they jumped up to the fifth place with 332 points and 158 kills in 40 matches.

PLM clinched the third match on Sanhok. A Chicken Dinner coming in their favour after a long gap has lifted the team's momentum. With a third Chicken Dinner in 35 games, they are at 11th in the overall PMPL Season 2 Thailand standings with 280 points and 121 kills.

The fourth match, played in Vikendi, saw MiTH come out on top. The fan-favourites enthralled fans with their consistency, and maintained their spot in the first page of the points table after 35 matches. With four Chicken Dinners, the team is currently in eighth place with 142 kills and 316 points.

Neolution Esports won the fifth and the final match of the day. The underdogs, struggling since the beginning, have managed to get themselves a Chicken Dinner in Vikendi after 35 matches. With a sole win, the team is in the 21st spot with 96 kills and 182 points.

The heavyweights, such as PW888 and RRQ Athena, continued to maintain their consistency at the PMPL Season 2 Thailand. They are currently placed second and third in the leaderboard with 384 and 343 points, respectively.