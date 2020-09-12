PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 5 Day 2 overall standings

The second day of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand's fifth week has concluded. Many underperforming teams made a comeback on the day, while the competition for the top spot has also gotten intense. The top 16 teams will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Thailand Finals.

PMPL Season 2 Thailand overall standings

The first match, played in Erangel, was won by Sicario Esports. The team has slowly made its way to the mid-table, currently standing in the 16th position with 163 kills and 311 points.

Armory Gaming clinched the second match in Miramar. Just like Sicario, Armory also made a comeback with its second Chicken Dinner to be placed at 14th on the PMPL Season 2 Thailand leaderboard with 159 kills and 331 points.

The third match in Sanhok was notched by MiTH, who are now fourth in the overall points table with 201 kills and 449 total points. The fourth match, played in Vikendi, was claimed by Wizzard Gaming.

Bottom team finally comes good at PMPL Season 2 Thailand

Finally, after four weeks of struggle, the bottom team enjoyed some fortune in Week 5. Despite being at the bottom of the table, Wizzard's first-ever Chicken Dinner will boost their morale and give them confidence for further matches. They are currently in the 24th position with 198 points.

The fifth and final match of the day was played in Erangel and saw Valdus The Murder come out on top. The team has made it to the top eight of the points table, and with 183 kills and 363 points, Valdus are at eighth on the leaderboard.

PW888, Faze Clan, and Tokio Striker maintained the top three spots. PW888 currently lead with 537 points and nine Chicken Dinners.