PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 5  overall standings

Week 5 of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand has come to an end. With only one more week left before teams qualify for the finals, a lot of changes were seen in the mid-table today. The top 16 teams from the regular season will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Thailand Finals.

Overall standings after PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 5

The first and the third matches, played in Erangel and Sanhok, were won by Valdus The Murder. The team is ranked sixth in the leaderboard with 212 kills and 429 points in total.

The second game, played in Miramar, was clinched by MiTH. A seventh Chicken Dinner has seen them jump to the third place in the points table, above Tokio Striker. The team has 517 points with 231 kills, which is the second-highest kill points scored by any team in the league so far.

The fourth game, played in Vikendi, was notched by Sharper Esports. A third Chicken Dinner coming in their favour in such a crucial moment has ensured that the team has climbed up to the 13th spot, providing a slight assurance for qualification. The team has a total of 354 points, with 153 kills so far at the PMPL Season 2 Thailand, in 50 matches.

The fifth and final game of the week, played in Erangel, was claimed by Faze Clan. With this win, the team currently leads the points table with nine Chicken Dinners and 563 points. Faze have a total of 258 kill points to their name, making them the most aggressive team on the battlefield so far. Also, this win has created a margin of 26 points between them and closest competitors PW888 Esports.

The other favourites such as KOG and Purple Mood have also gained a few ranks, while the other heavyweight, RRQ Athena, secured their spot at fifth in the overall PMPL Season 2 Thailand standings.