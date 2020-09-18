PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 6 Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of Week 6 of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand has come to an end, after teams from Groups A and B battled it out over five matches. Power888 KPS topped the day with 27 kills and 66 points.

The top 16 teams from the regular season will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Thailand Finals. This stage is scheduled for 25th September to 27th September.

Overall standings after PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 6 Day 1

PMPL Season 2 Thailand

The first match, played in Erangel, was claimed by Sicario Esports with ten kills. The team is ranked seventh in the PMPL Season 2 Thailand leaderboard with 348 points in total.

The second game, played in Miramar, was won by Power888. Their tenth Chicken Dinner has seen them jump to the first place in the points table, above FAZE Clan. The team has 603 points with 256 kills, the second-highest kill points scored by any team in the league so far.

The third match in Sanhok was won by Suicide Squad with two eliminations, while the fourth game, played in Vikendi, was notched by 2018 world champions, RRQ Athena.

A fourth Chicken Dinner coming in their favour at such a crucial moment has ensured that the team has climbed to the fourth spot in the PMPL Season 2 Thailand leaderboard. They have 500 points and with 204 kills in 55 matches.

The fifth and final game of the week, played in Erangel, was claimed by King Of Gamers Club. With this win, the team climbed up the PMPL Season 2 Thailand points table to ninth place with 195 kills and 413 points. This win was their fifth Chicken Dinner in the tournament as well.

Faze Clan had an awful day and gained only 25 points, seeing them slip to second spot in the overall points table with 588 points. The margin between them and PW888 is only 15 points, however, so there is still hope.

Faze do have 271 kill points to their name, making them the most aggressive team on the battlefield so far.

PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 6 groups